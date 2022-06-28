Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Thursday Night Football News

Erin Andrews is stoked for her colleague Charissa Thompson.

Amazon finally announced that Thompson would be joining its Thursday Night Football coverage after it was rumored to be happening for a couple of weeks.

Andrews thinks that Thompson is easily the best option for this gig.

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand was first with this news a couple of weeks ago.

Thompson is set to team up with former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez to host the pregame, halftime, and postgame.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman, and Marshawn Lynch are also likely to be involved in some capacity.

Thompson will also get to do some work with Fox on Sundays. She's expected to remain the host of "Fox NFL Kickoff" which airs at 11 a.m. ET.

The first game on the streaming service will be Chargers-Chiefs during Week 2.