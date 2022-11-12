Look: Erin Andrews Reacts To Viral Photo Of NFL Legend

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Earlier this morning, Dallas Cowboys fans flying to Wisconsin for a highly-anticipated matchup against the Green Bay Packers were in for a treat.

ESPN's Ed Werder posted a photo of fans meeting with legendary running back Emmitt Smith, who is greeting fans at American Airlines' gate this Saturday morning.

"So ⁦@AmericanAir has a special guest at the gate this morning for the only non-stop flight to Green Bay for fans leaving to see the game: The NFL’s career rushing leader, @EmmittSmith22," Werder tweeted.

Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews caught wind of the story and had to react on social media.

"Ha ha! That's funny," she said on Twitter.

Cowboys fans are hoping that the good vibes continue this weekend as they try to add to the Packers losing streak.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had success against the Cowboys in the past, but this Green Bay team continues to struggle.