Look: Erin Andrews Reveals Stunning Charissa Thompson News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the football world learned that "FOX NFL Kickoff" host Charissa Thompson will also have a regular presence on Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" this upcoming season.

She will host Amazon's pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of their new Thursday night broadcast. "I can’t wait for this!!! Thank you [NFL on Prime] for this awesome opportunity … let’s GO!!!!" she said in response to the new gig.

That's not the only headline Thompson has made over the past few weeks. Earlier this week, Erin Andrews shared a very surprising detail about the woman she co-hosts a podcast with.

According to Andrews, Thompson is a huge fan of Larry David. However, she's never seen an episode of "Seinfeld" or "Curb Your Enthusiasm" - both of which David wrote.

She made the stunning admission on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina.

Check it out.

For someone who claims to love Larry David and the content he creates, it seems odd they wouldn't have seen at least an episode or two of "Seinfeld."

Perhaps this will motivate Thompson to finally see and episode.