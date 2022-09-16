Look: Erin Andrews Reveals Terrifying Week 1 Experience

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

In the latest edition of her podcast with Charissa Thompson, Erin Andrews shared a terrifying story of what happened to her last weekend.

Andrews said she was on a conference all with fellow Fox broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. She was also speaking with several members of the Green Bay Packers, including Aaron Rodgers, when she noticed her driver fell asleep.

“I’m typing, headphones are working, we’re good. I hear snoring," Andrews said. "I know it’s not Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt or Aaron Rodgers snoring. It’s my driver who fell asleep at the wheel. On a highway from Chicago!"

Thompson interrupted: “Timeout. What do you mean he fell asleep at the wheel?”

“Snoring. Sleeping,” Andrews affirmed.

Here's more via the New York Post:

Thompson was concerned. “And the car is moving? We’re not parked?” she asked. Andrews continued the harrowing story. “Moving. 65 miles an hour,” she said. “I am so thankful I put my phone on mute because we’re on a Zoom. I put my phone on mute and I go “ARE YOU EFFING SLEEPING?!” Wakes up, Clark Griswold, it was awful. So now I have the quarterback of the team I’m trying to work on, I’m trying to take notes. I have full blown anxiety. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die…”

Thankfully the driver did not crash and Andrews made it safely to her destination.

She likely won't be using that driver again, though.