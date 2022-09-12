Look: Erin Andrews Reveals The 1 Favorite Celebrity She's Met
NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews met a lot of big names as the co-host of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" from 2014-2019.
On her podcast "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa," Charrisa Thompson asked who Andrews favorite celebrity was from her DWTS days. Her answer was easy: Pamela Anderson.
She was so nice. She was so fine. She was a hoot to hang out with ... But she sent us all a bouquet before our very first show and instead of 'Break a leg' it said, 'Break a lash. Love, Pamela.' Oh my god I loved her so much. She was so nice.
Andrews went on to share a story from a wild night out with the former "Baywatch" star before signing off.
One night we were at a party and having a really fun time and she sat on my lap, shirted, and said, 'Tell me everything. I'll make your dreams come true.' And with that, we are out of time!