Look: ESPN Analyst Has 2-Word Message For Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 08: A detailed picture of Green Bay Packers players holding their helmets before taking on the Minnesota Vikings on September 8, 2008 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

It's been a bad season for the Green Bay Packers, who have been among the most shocking underperformers of the season at 3-5. One ESPN analyst has just two words for them.

During Friday's edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich was asked to write out his thoughts on the Packers in just a few words. Taking out a card, he wrote in big, bold letters, "It's Over!"

It's hard to tell just from the words what aspect of the Packers Ninkovich thinks is over. The season? Matt LaFleur's tenure? The Rodgers era? Any of those could be what he meant - maybe even all of them.

The ESPN analysts were discussing the Packers' ongoing four-game losing streak - which is second in the NFL to the team they're facing this Sunday: The Detroit Lions. Detroit are on a five-game losing streak and have the worst record in the NFL at 1-6.

By the end of that game, one of those two teams will snap their losing streak.

There have been a lot of culprits behind the Packers falling to 3-5 on the season. An underwhelming supporting cast around Aaron Rodgers, an underperforming defense, a slew of injuries - any or all of them can be blamed for their present circumstance.

The Packers are coming off three straight 13-win seasons and three NFC North titles picked up in the process.

But it's been over a decade since they won that lone Super Bowl with Rodgers at the helm.

Is Ninkovich right? Is it "over?"