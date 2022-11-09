Look: ESPN Analyst Is Not Happy With NFL Network Analyst

ESPN

Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts made the shocking decision to hire Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach.

Saturday, an analyst for ESPN, has no head coach experience. He helped the Colts win a Super Bowl as the starting center for a team quarterbacked by Peyton Manning.

Immediately following the hire, NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt questioned if ESPN employees would be able to be critical and honest of the Colts decision and their play. ESPN analyst and former player Ryan Clark to exception to that notion.

"Say @KyleBrandt stick to talking about the people that cover football at your network. We are good over here. Be well," Clark said.

"It is about doing our job as Jeff would," Clark added in response to a fan. "We all have to utmost respect for Jeff and who he is as a man & football mind. We love our guy, and when you open up articles to see folk at other spots running their mouths sometimes I don’t have enough hops for the high road."

Clark certainly didn't have a problem questioning the hire.

"It ain't always nepotism. It ain't always white privilege. Sometimes it's just the wrong decision," he said when talking about the Colts decision to hire Saturday.