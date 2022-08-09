Look: ESPN Analyst Names Most 'Undervalued' Fantasy Player

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Robert Woods #2 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It's almost time for football fans to do their fantasy football drafts.

Fans are always looking for players who could be steals in their draft and one ESPN analyst has perhaps the best one of them all.

ESPN's Field Yates thinks that Robert Woods is the most underrated fantasy player heading into this season.

"I think there's a case that Robert Woods is the most undervalued player in fantasy football right now," Yates said. "Robert Woods' current ADP amongst wide receivers is 48th. He's virtually free right now in your drafts. I have him as WR34. The Titans traded A.J. Brown this offseason and that vacates a nearly 25% target share. The incumbent wideouts on that Tennessee roster, it's a very, very thin group just in terms of the guys coming back. If Treylon Burks needs some time to get acclimated to the offense, this could be Robert Woods' job as the WR1."

Woods was great with the Los Angeles Rams before he was traded earlier this year.

He racked up 900+ receiving yards in three of his final four seasons and also had 14 combined touchdowns during that time.

This should be a player that's on everyone's radar during the middle portion of a fantasy draft.