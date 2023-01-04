Look: ESPN Analyst Prayed For Damar Hamlin Live On Air

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Monday night, a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills took a horrifying turn when a player collapsed on the field.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field before going to the hospital. Hamlin remains in critical condition, but he has made some signs of improvement over the past 24 hours.

In the wake of the horrible incident, fellow players, coaches and fans have been offering their thoughts and prayers to Hamlin and his family. One ESPN analyst decided to take things a step further.

Instead of just tweeting out a message of support for Hamlin, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky prayed for Hamlin during ESPN's NFL Live on Tuesday afternoon.

Here's what he had to say.

Orlovsky's prayer immediately went viral on social media, with most commending him for showing love and compassion for Hamlin.

On Tuesday night, Hamlin's uncle said his oxygen levels have improved.

He and his family remain in our thoughts.