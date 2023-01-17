Look: ESPN Analyst Predicts Tom Brady's Offseason Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers disappointing 2022 campaign came to a close on Monday night, falling to the Cowboys 31-17.

At age 45, there are a lot of questions about Tom Brady's future. But ESPN's Marcus Spears believes this is the last we've seen of Brady quarterbacking on the football field.

Telling his colleagues on "Get Up" Tuesday morning:

I think he's saying goodbye to football. You don't want people to remember this about your career. And I was not saying 'Tom, go home' because you can't throw for 5,000 yards or whatever. This NFL now, it's much easier to have a lot of passing yards in this league. ... When I watch Tom Brady last night: This is football. Tom does not want to get touched in a football game. It's not possible for you not to get touched. We saw him dunking and throwing balls in the ground, we saw him throw the interception in the red zone. And guys: this has been all year long.

It's hard to imagine Brady going out like this just two years removed from a Super Bowl and one year removed from an MVP-caliber season.

But it has to end at some point. Right?