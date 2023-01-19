Look: ESPN Analysts Have 2 Teams In Mind For Tom Brady

Tom Brady has finished his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is a free agent this offseason.

Given the Bucs' lack of success in 2022 and this week's slew of offensive coaching changes, it's looking less and less likely that Brady will return to the team in 2023.

So where could the all-time great quarterback be playing next?

On Thursday, ESPN analysts Chris Russo, Dan Orlovsky and Damien Woody all made their picks for Brady's next landing spot.

Russo and Woody both think he could be heading to Las Vegas. Orlovsky likes the Carolina Panthers as a potential fit.

Both the Raiders and Panthers are in serious need of an upgrade at the quarterback position. Las Vegas benched their longtime starter Derek Carr with two games remaining in the season, leading to him leaving the team. The Panthers have yet to make a decision on Sam Darnold, who is now an unrestricted free agent.

Where would you like to see Brady play in 2023?