Look: ESPN Anchor Changes Her Opinion On Stetson Bennett

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

ESPN anchor Elle Duncan is a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan. However, she initially wasn't thrilled when quarterback Stetson Bennett decided to return for a fifth college football season.

Understandably, she's since changed her tune on this matter.

“I’m riding (the bandwagon) baby,” Duncan said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “Let’s go. It’s a great place to be. Stetson. Don’t make me feel stupid as hell come Monday night. But even if you do, I appreciate everything you’ve done and I mean it.”

“Stetson Bennett, you’ve got a fan in me for life. But also, go win on Monday. And let’s go Dawgs," she added.

Bennett led the Bulldogs to a National Championship last year, and is looking to help his team repeat on Monday. The former walk-on finished the season as a Heisman Trophy finalist behind some elite regular-season statistics.

Bennett and No. 1 Georgia will try to make Duncan and all of Bulldog Nation proud when they kickoff against No. 3 TCU on Monday night.