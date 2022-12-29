Look: ESPN Announcer's Comment On His Wife Going Viral

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN broadcaster Ian Fitzsimmons is going viral for an awkward comment during last night's Texas Bowl.

Unhappy with a call, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin got into a heated argument with the officiating team.

Here's what Fitzsimmons had to say about the scene:

"Look, I've had my wife yell at me at times... and it looks like right now, that referee is me, and Lane Kiffin is my wife."

This blowup from Kiffin was the culmination of a brutal bowl game night for the Rebels. Despite entering the game as a 4.5-point favorite, Ole Miss ended up falling with a 42-25 final score.

Kiffin and the Rebels started the 2022 season with an 8-1 record. Since then, they've lost four straight games to close out the year.

With a newly-signed contract extension under his belt, Kiffin will look to get Ole Miss back on track in 2023.