Look: ESPN Announces Major Honor For Dick Vitale

Dick Vitale is getting a big honor at the ESPYS later this year.

The outstanding college basketball analyst is going to be awarded the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Vitale has been through a lot over the last year. He underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma and then was diagnosed with lymphoma a few months later.

He was able to beat the disease after undergoing six months of chemotherapy. He was declared cancer-free a couple of months ago.

Vitale wasn't able to be courtside during his chemotherapy during this last basketball season.

Now that he's cancer-free, a return to broadcasting is likely imminent as his voice was definitely missed.

The Jimmy V Award has been handed out since 2007 and Vitale will join the likes of Kay Yow, George Karl, and Kevin Everett that have won this award.

Congrats to Vitale on winning this award! As he always likes to say, this is truly awesome, baby!