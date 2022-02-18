Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth.

She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property.

Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a press release.

“I’m so appreciative to ESPN for the ongoing opportunity to grow, adapt and reinvent myself as a broadcaster,” Hubbarth said. “When I came to ESPN in 2010, I thought my dreams had been realized, but the past 12 years have shown me I get to realize new dreams every day at ESPN. It’s a privilege to cover the NBA – the league that shaped me as a sports fan – and I hope fans see my passion for the sport and my gratitude when they watch me for years to come.”

ESPN Senior Vice President David Roberts is also excited about getting a deal done to keep Hubbarth with the network.

“Cassidy is a proven cross-platform commentator who has made exceptional contributions to our NBA coverage,” Roberts said. “Whether it’s live televised events, digital and social media programming, or streaming content, Cassidy has helped make us better. She’s also a wonderful teammate and we’re thrilled that she’ll be remaining with ESPN.”

Hubbarth regularly appears on the sideline for NBA games on both ESPN and ABC.

She’s also going to host the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game that will be on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET.