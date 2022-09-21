Look: ESPN Called Out Over Disturbing Brett Favre News

Last week, a welfare-fraud scandal involving former NFL quarterback Brett Favre started gaining national media attention.

While several major news outlets have covered the story, some fans and analysts believe certain outlets — particularly ESPN — have not done enough to shed light on the scandal.

"ESPN being too quiet about Brett Favre…. We saw Vick dogfighting coverage headlines for months, this is considerably worse," one analyst wrote.

Even ESPN figurehead Stephen A. Smith brought attention to this lack of coverage and accountability for Favre.

"If that was a Black man... what would have been done to him?" Smith asked.

Last week, an investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The news outlet exposed text messages between Bryant and Favre in 2017 and 2019. In the texts, Bryant and Favre discussed how to divert at least $5 million in welfare funds to help build the Southern Miss volleyball facility — essentially stealing from potential welfare recipients in one of the poorest states in the U.S. Favre's daughter was a member of the Golden Eagles' volleyball team when these texts were sent.

Favre's legal team says the NFL Hall of Famer had no knowledge he was receiving misplaced welfare funds.