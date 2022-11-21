Look: ESPN College Football Analyst Apologizes For Prediction

COLUMBIA, SC - AUGUST 29: A general view of a helmet before the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 29, 2013 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Many college football analysts probably don't have enough time in the day to apologize for the predictions they make that wind up being wrong. But for one ESPN analyst, he's taking ownership of a massive L he took.

During yesterday's edition of College GameDay, Pollack declared that South Carolina didn't have a chance of beating the Tennessee Volunteers unless they had former star receiver Deebo Samuel.

"The only way South Carolina would have a chance to even remotely stay in this game is to bring back Deebo Samuel,” Pollack said.

As it turns out, Samuel couldn't have done much more as the Gamecocks scored six touchdowns on the Vols. So on Sunday, apologized.

Taking to Twitter, Pollack retweeted Robert Griffin III calling him out for his prediction. When RG3 invoked Gamecocks star Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr, he responded:

"Its Juice Wells. You owe that man an apology. Haha. I was def wrong about South Carolina. I thought they had no shot!" Pollack said.

David Pollack's tweet has since been retweeted by the Gamecocks, who seemingly accepted his apology:

All things considered, it's been a pretty good year for South Carolina. At 7-4 they've already tied their win total from last season.

If the Gamecocks can shock Clemson next week and end their seven-game losing streak to their in-state rivals, they'll really be putting the rest of the FBS on notice.

But for now, South Carolina can revel in this one.