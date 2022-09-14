Look: ESPN Computer Ranks Top 10 Playoff Contenders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

We're two weeks down in the college football season but its never too early for some playoff predictions.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index: Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia are projected to be the CFP final four. With Michigan and Texas just missing out on playoff bids.

Of the top 10 teams listed by the FPI, only eight have a double-digit chance to make playoff: the Crimson Tide, Buckeyes, Tigers, Bulldogs, Wolverines, Longhorns, USC and Tennessee.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

Alabama – 83.4%

– 83.4% Ohio State – 79.6%

– 79.6% Georgia – 70.5%

– 70.5% Clemson – 45.2%

– 45.2% Michigan – 26.5%

– 26.5% Texas – 19%

– 19% USC – 18.7%

– 18.7% Tennessee – 11%

– 11% Penn State – 6.1%

– 6.1% Mississippi State – 5.6%

As far as winning the national title, ESPN's computer program only predicts Alabama, OSU and UGA having a real chance.