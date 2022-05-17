Look: ESPN Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Prediction

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

Based on ESPN's Football Power Index, the first game of the 2022 season could be a Super Bowl LVII preview.

According to the recently released FPI projections, the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams have the highest probabilities of reaching the Super Bowl at 13.3 and 12.8 percent, respectively.

However, the Green Bay Packers actually rank above the Rams in the FPI and are projected for 10.5 wins, more than the defending champ's 10.1. Green Bay is given a higher likelihood of reaching the postseason and winning a weaker division, but ESPN's model believes the Rams are better built to run the playoff gauntlet again.

Fans will also get to see those marquee matchups during the regular season. The Packers face the Bills in Week 8 and have a Monday Night Football encounter with the Rams in Week 15.

The Dallas Cowboys (11.5%), Los Angeles Chargers (11.1%), and Kansas City Chiefs (10.5%) are among the other top contenders to punch a ticket to Glendale, Arizona. Since the Rams face every AFC West team, a couple of more possible Super Bowl previews are on the schedule.

The Bills and Rams will commence the season Thursday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Fans should watch closely to see if those two contenders have what it takes to meet again in February.