Look: ESPN Had Major Technical Difficulties During Tonight's Bowl Game

BOCA RATON, FL - DECEMBER 20: Liberty Flames cheerleaders practice a stunt before the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl between the Liberty Flames and the Toledo Rockets at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL on December 20th, 2022. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The college football bowl season rolled on Tuesday night with a battle between the Liberty Flames and Toledo Rockets.

Unfortunately, the Boca Raton Bowl took an awkward turn during ESPN's early coverage. Play-by-play man Anish Shroff set up Marilyn Payne for a sideline report that turned into an unfortunate moment.

The audio and video did not match up, which was only the beginning of the problem. Strange noises started popping up before the audio was cut completely.

Check out the awkward interaction here.

Fans watching from home weren't exactly thrilled with ESPN during tonight's broadcast. The audio seems to be off for more than just the above encounter.

"If I didn't know better I would think that ESPN is not giving the Boca Raton Bowl its finest audio technology," Austin Meek joked.

Hopefully ESPN fixes the issue.