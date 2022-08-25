Look: ESPN Is Getting Crushed For College Football Segment

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

Earlier this week, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo made headlines when he suggested that Nick Saban is not the best college football coach of all time.

In a heated debate with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN, Russo suggested it's "easy" to win at Alabama.

“Best ever? You could go down to Alabama with the players he has and coach, and win some ballgames," Russo said. "He’s at Alabama, that’s an easy place to win.”

His comments made waves throughout the college football world. One college football analyst suggested he could have never created the show he has without ESPN and others making poor choices with their college football coverage.

Russo went on to suggest that former Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian is the best coach of all time.

“I’ll tell you the best coach in the history of college football,” said Russo. “The best coach, in my opinion, for my money, in the history of college football is Ara Parseghian.”

Clearly Russo isn't the best person ESPN could have had on air to talk college football.