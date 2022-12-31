Look: ESPN Made Brutal Peyton Manning Mistake Last Night

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

Someone in ESPN's graphics/research department didn't brush up on their Volunteers history last night.

During the network's broadcast of the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson, cameras cut to former Vols great and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, saying he was a "1998 National Champion" despite only playing in Knoxville from 1994-1997.

As most know, Tee Martin quarterbacked the Volunteers to their 1998 championship, while Manning had moved on to the NFL as the No. 1 pick of the Indianapolis Colts.

Viewers reacted to the viral mistake on Twitter.

"It’s the thought that counts," one user replied.

"Especially impressive as it says 1994-97 right above," commented Ben Ross.

"DOH!!!"

"I didn’t catch this in real time because I was distracted but the two Miller Lites with the tabs flipped up. How do you drink like that?" asked Garrett Nolan.

"How the hell does this graphic make it to air? Awful."

"This was a masterful troll by ESPN," another tweeted.

Congrats, Peyton.