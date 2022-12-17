Look: ESPN Made Unfortunate College Football Mistake

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

Earlier this week, ESPN made an unfortunate mistake regarding a massive college football game.

South Dakota State is preparing to face off against the Montana State Bobcats in the FCS Playoff semifinal. The winner will go on to face North Dakota State for the national title.

Unfortunately, ESPN prepared the wrong highlights package while trying to talk about the game.

Awful Announcing has more details:

At halftime of the game between North Dakota State and Incarnate Word, studio host Zubin Mehenti and analyst Trevor Matich were discussing SD State’s strong run defense. However, the video package playing on the screen included the wrong SD State.

Video shows the error.

Oops!