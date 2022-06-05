Look: ESPN Makes Tough Mistake During College Baseball Finish

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN made a brutal mistake during the Florida-Central Michigan baseball game on Sunday.

Central Michigan was down by one in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded and everything was on the line. A walk-off hit would send Central Michigan to the Gainesville Regional Final while a loss would end its season.

The CMU hitter ended up popping up a pitch in the infield but ESPN cut away from Florida making the final out.

Perhaps ESPN was pretty confident that Florida was going to get that out pretty easily?

Whatever the case, it's still a bad look for the camera crew as this was the pivotal point in this game.

Florida will now move on to the Gainesville Regional Final where it'll play Oklahoma.