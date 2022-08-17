Look: ESPN Names The Best Player In College Football

It's that time of year again when the different publications start ranking the top college football players in the country.

ESPN released its rankings on Wednesday afternoon and has Will Anderson Jr. in that top spot, not Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.

Young is ranked as the second-best player in the nation, followed by Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Bijan Robinson.

Anderson was electric for the Crimson Tide as a sophomore last season. He won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for being the best defensive player in the nation after finishing with 101 total tackles (57 solo), 17.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

That came after he helped Alabama win the National Championship as a freshman. He compiled 52 total tackles (33 solo), seven sacks, and one forced fumble in 2020-21.

He's likely going to be a top-three pick in the NFL Draft next year if he can repeat what he did in 2021-22.