Look: ESPN Personality Made Unfortunate Mistake On Wednesday

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

The Chris "Mad Dog" Russo experiment at ESPN has yielded some interesting results so far this summer.

From suggesting the good old days were better in just about every aspect to dismissing the featured products of the network he's working for, Russo has done it all.

Earlier this morning he made an interesting comment about the UFC - which ESPN has a major role in presenting to the fighting fanbase. He suggested the mixed martial arts league isn't for serious sport fans.

Stephen A. Smith suggested the UFC might not be for everyone, to which Russo responded, "it's not for serious sports fans."

Russo might not like it, but millions of fans around the world do. The UFC is a billion dollar business thanks to major names like Conor McGregor, Khabib Numagomedov, Ronda Rousey and others who helped make the sport wildly popular.

Perhaps Russo is just behind on the times.