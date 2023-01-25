Look: ESPN Personality's 'Booty' Comment Going Viral

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has created yet another viral moment on ESPN's First Take.

The longtime analyst referred to a team's draft assets as "draft booty" — much to the amusement of co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim.

It's likely Russo meant the pirate definition of the word — meaning a prize or treasure. Still, his slip-up resulted in some serious Wednesday morning entertainment.

"I used the wrong word. It came to me. Stupid," Russo said while Smith and Qerim laughed.

Take a look at the incident here:

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in this year's selection process. But with a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, the team could very well trade back and get one of the defensive studs in this year's draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft will kickoff on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City.