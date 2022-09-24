Look: ESPN Radio Station Makes Decision On Brett Favre Amid Scandal

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06: Brett Favre, former NFL quarterback, speaks during his 2016 Class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Just over a week ago, text messages sent to and from Brett Favre allege that he helped funnel welfare money in Mississippi to the construction of a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The football world learned soon thereafter that two of Favre's endorsements started distancing themselves from him. Hallow and Odyssey Health started scrubbing mentions of Favre on their websites.

But that's not all. According to a new report from Front Office Sports, an ESPN radio show is pausing his appearances.

From Front Office Sports:

ESPN Milwaukee has “paused” Brett Favre’s weekly radio appearances amid the swirling Mississippi welfare funds scandal, a spokesperson for the station’s ownership group told Front Office Sports on Friday. Good Karma Brands — which owns ESPN Milwaukee’s WKTI-FM and ESPN Radio stations in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, and other markets — becomes the first media outlet to sideline the former Green Bay Packers great since scrutiny intensified in recent weeks over Favre‘s ties to receiving funds earmarked for needy families in Mississippi.

Favre reportedly paid back the money he diverted, but has not paid back the interest, according to multiple reports.

It's unclear if there will be legal action against him.