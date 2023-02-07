Look: ESPN Reveals Ratings For New Pro Bowl Format

Signage for the NFL Pro Bowl is seen at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Las Vegas Review-Journal/Getty Images

The NFL debuted a new Pro Bowl format for this year called the "Pro Bowl Games" in lieu of a typical AFC vs. NFC exhibition football game. The ratings are now out and they are interesting to say the least.

Per Ari Meirov, ABC and ESPN drew 6.28 million viewers for the flag football game during the Pro Bowl Games. It was a 6-percent drop from last year's Pro Bowl.

While any decline in viewership is likely to make the NFL and broadcast partners nervous, the fact that the number has stayed pretty consistent bodes well for the format moving forward.

Despite the slew of criticisms that the Pro Bowl receives every year, the game always draws better numbers than just about any other sport in America. Meirov noted that the Pro Bowl Games had the largest sports audience of the entire weekend.

Many fans have noted that the ratings still beat out nearly all NBA games and many postseason games too.

The fact of the matter is is that ratings will never be super high for a game that has no stakes - no matter how good the players participating are.

And after what we saw with Myles Garrett suffering a toe injury on Sunday, some top stars might be even more reluctant to participate in the festivities moving forward.

The only way the Pro Bowl can really bring in attention is if they can add stakes to the game. That won't be happening any time soon, if ever.