Look: ESPN Sideline Reporter Shares Disturbing News

Women in sports media face unique challenges in the profession everyday.

Unfortunately, one of these challenges is criticism and abuse from fans who don't respect a female sports perspective.

Joining ESPN as a play-by-play announcer for the 2021-22 NHL season, Leah Hextall contributed to the network's return to hockey coverage after a years-long hiatus.

While her role as the first woman to regularly call play-by-play for nationally-televised NHL games was celebrated by some — it was also met with heavy criticism from others.

Hextall addressed the abuse she faced during her debut season in a recent interview with The Athletic.

"There just doesn’t seem to be an end to it," she said.

Hextall said the messages she received over the last year were “Vile. Sexist. Misogynistic. And threatening.” She even highlighted an instance where a critic threatened to kill her.

“It said, ‘You live in Winnipeg. It wouldn’t be very hard to track you down,’” Hextall recounted during a conference earlier this summer “‘And when I’m done with you, I will then put a gun in your mouth and blow out your brains so no one has to hear you call a hockey game again.’”

“That’s not one time. I have a full folder," she continued.

Hextall said she loves her job, but the constant criticism and abuse is tough to deal with.

“I love my job, and I love what I was doing, but it was very difficult this year. It wasn’t fun," she said, per The Athletic." It wasn’t showing up to the rink and feeling like I was working in a candy store, like it usually would when I cover hockey. ... There was a lot of, more than anything, mental gymnastics to go through. There was a lot of criticism—not just within the social media audience, but also within the brethren of hockey—that I was not used to facing. And a lot of it seemed to stem from my gender.”