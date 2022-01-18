Look: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Has Unfortunate News For Lakers Fans

Bad news, Lakers fans. Rob Pelinka and Co. probably won’t be able to make any worthwhile trades ahead of the deadline, per a new report.

On Tuesday, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski offered a glum outlook on the Lakers during an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today.

The Lakers, who are just 22-22 on the season, don’t look the part of a championship contender. The only way they could potentially is through the trade market. The only issue is the Lakers don’t have many assets.

Wojnarowski doesn’t anticipate the Lakers making any moves ahead of the deadline. And it’s not out of choice, either.

“I think, for the most part, the Lakers’ improvement is going to have to come from within,” said Woj. “They just don’t have tradeable assets, especially with so few sellers in the market. There are going to be other teams who can offer those select few sellers better options than the Lakers will be able to.”

If you're a Lakers fan and hope that they'll make some moves, you probably won't like what Woj had to say here: 📽️ "NBA Today"#NBATwitter #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/f2smRHgzWZ — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ (@_Talkin_NBA) January 18, 2022

It’s worth mentioning the Lakers aren’t healthy and really haven’t been all season. There best chance of making it out of the Western Conference is if both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are 100 percent.

Don’t forget the Lakers took a 2-0 lead over the Phoenix Suns during last year’s playoffs. Then Davis got hurt in Game 4 and the Lakers went on to lose the series.

The team was built with LeBron and AD at the top. When healthy, that duo should be able to make some noise in the postseason.