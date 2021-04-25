Look: ESPN’s Best Sports Movies Tweet Goes Viral

What’s the best sports movie of all-time?

ESPN posed that question to its social media following on Sunday in anticipation of The Academy Awards, which are set to take place this evening.

Unsurprisingly, ESPN’s list of the top sports movies of all-time has gone viral on social media (and faced a decent amount of criticism).

Here’s the list:

Creed

Hoosiers

Million Dollar Baby

Remember the Titans

The Sandlot

Space Jam

White Men Can’t Jump

The Oscars are here! Which sports movie gets your vote? Watch the Academy Awards at 8 PM ET on ABC 🎞 pic.twitter.com/SgwQrcTzh0 — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2021

There are some very notable absences, of course.

“You put Creed but not the original Rocky?” one fan wrote.

“What a terrible list. Bull Durham, Major League, Miracle, Happy Gilmore, Tin Cup, Any Given Sunday, Rocky, Raging Bull, Caddyshack,” another fan added.

“No Rocky, No Any Given Sunday, No Moneyball, No Slapshot, No Major League, No The Wrestler, No A League of Their Own, No Bull Durham, No Field of Dreams, No 42, No Raging Bull, No Rudy, No The Rookie … But you add Space Jam? Happy Gilmore is better than Space Friggin Jam,” one fan wrote.

What would make your list of the greatest sports movies of all-time?