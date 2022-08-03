Look: ESPN's College GameDay Announces New Member

College GameDay is adding a new member to its team for the 2022-23 season.

The show announced via Twitter that Jess Sims will be a new member of the team.

Sims will join Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, and Rece Davis to help preview the slate of games each Saturday morning.

She's currently a peloton instructor after joining the company back in 2018. She's also been a host and a reporter for the WNBA's New York Liberty for the last couple of years.

Sims is fired up to be joining this show, based on what she said via an ESPN press release.

“I am so excited to join the GameDay crew because the show not only celebrates all of the on-field action but also highlights the passionate communities that surround the games,” Sims said. “This is such a great opportunity to get back to my roots in college sports and I can’t wait to meet incredible athletes and fans and explore these campuses and cities that eat, sleep and breathe their hometown teams.”

She'll make her debut on the show when it does a small preview for West Virginia-Pitt on Sept. 1.