Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books.

It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley.

Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.

Here's the latest top 25 poll from ESPN's Football Power Index rankings:

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Michigan Tennessee Texas Utah Clemson LSU Penn State Oregon Ole Miss USC TCU Notre Dame Baylor Florida State Kansas State Mississippi State Minnesota UCLA Wisconsin Louisville UCF Oklahoma

The official new Top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon, with the Coaches' Poll at noon and the AP Poll at 2 p.m. E.T.

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night.