Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books.

It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley.

Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.

Here's the latest top 25 poll from ESPN's Football Power Index rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Texas
  7. Utah
  8. Clemson
  9. LSU
  10. Penn State
  11. Oregon
  12. Ole Miss
  13. USC
  14. TCU
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Baylor
  17. Florida State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Mississippi State
  20. Minnesota
  21. UCLA
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Louisville
  24. UCF
  25. Oklahoma

The official new Top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon, with the Coaches' Poll at noon and the AP Poll at 2 p.m. E.T.

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night.