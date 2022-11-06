Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Week 10 of the 2022 college football regular season is officially in the books.
It was a pretty wild Saturday, highlighted by LSU's massive win over Alabama in Death Valley.
Following the eventful weekend of games, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its new top 25 rankings heading into Monday.
Here's the latest top 25 poll from ESPN's Football Power Index rankings:
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Clemson
- LSU
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- USC
- TCU
- Notre Dame
- Baylor
- Florida State
- Kansas State
- Mississippi State
- Minnesota
- UCLA
- Wisconsin
- Louisville
- UCF
- Oklahoma
The official new Top 25 polls will come out later on Sunday afternoon, with the Coaches' Poll at noon and the AP Poll at 2 p.m. E.T.
The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night.