Look: ESPN's Dick Vitale Celebrates His Wedding Anniversary

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale has had a lot to celebrate over the last few weeks.

Vitale was officially declared cancer-free back in mid-April and now he's celebrating his 51st wedding anniversary with his wife.

Vitale married his wife Lorraine 51 years to the day and is feeling grateful about it in his latest post on Facebook.

"On this day 51 years ago Lorraine & I were married in East Rutherford, New Jersey," Vitale wrote. "Yes, they have been decades filled with many joyous moments as Lorraine has been the heart and soul of our family. I have said often & it is so true she is truly the Hall of Famer in our family. I have been so blessed to have her at my side as she has been the rock in our home."

"During the past 7 months in dealing with cancer & having vocal cord surgery, I have been able to see firsthand how her caring ways are so special. She was at my side at all the key moments providing fantastic loving support. No doubt she has been my No. 1 recruit as I had to work hard to hear those magical words “I DO” but it has been a blessing having her as my wife. Today we will celebrate this 51st year of marriage with dinner at THE CAPITAL GRILLE in the UTC mall with our family."

Hopefully, Vitale will have another celebration later this year if he's able to start calling college basketball games again for ESPN.

Happy anniversary to the Vitale's!