Look: ESPN's Doris Burke Shares Big Personal News

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: ESPN reporter and analyst Doris Burke broadcasts after a preseason game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, basketball analyst Doris Burke shared some exciting news with the world.

She made an appearance on the "ManningCast"-like show with Joe Buck and Michael Collins. The duo was hosting the show as part of ESPN's coverage of the PGA Championship today.

Golf was on hold for a bit, though, as Burke announced her news. She's a grandma for the first time!

"I am, I am Joe," Burke said after Joe Buck announced her first grandchild was born. "I'm going to say this with as much objectivity and impartiality as any new grandmother would...Welcome to the world Harrison Rhys born yesterday at 12:59 p.m. He is perfect, gentlemen. Absolutely perfect - as a first-time grandmother."

Congratulations to Doris and her family on the exciting news!