The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: ESPN’s Lakers Graphic Went Viral Last Night

LeBron James on the court for the Lakers.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

During the Lakers-Knicks game on Saturday night, ESPN put up a graphic showing the Lakers’ big three, except one of them wasn’t playing well.

That player was Russell Westbrook as he’s been a shell of his former self this season. At the time of the graphic, Westbrook had just five points on 1-of-10 shooting.

His five points were what he would finish with, despite L.A. scoring 122 total points.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James were the other two players on the graphic and they were excellent. Davis finished with 28 points and 17 rebounds, while James had a triple-double (29 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists).

Perhaps it should be Malik Monk who replaces Westbrook on that graphic for next time. He was also one of the Lakers’ best players and finished with 29 points.

The Lakers were down by double digits at halftime but had a massive second half to send the game to overtime. LeBron James then took over in that session as the Lakers won by seven, 122-115.

It was a win they badly needed as they had lost four of their last five coming into this game.

L.A. is now 26-28, but if Westbrook doesn’t figure it out soon, it won’t matter how good both Davis and James are every night.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.