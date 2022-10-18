Look: ESPN's Laura Rutledge Pays Up On Unfortunate Bet

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Laura Rutledge made a bet with colleague Marcus Spears for the Florida-LSU game and she lost.

Her Gators lost to Spears' Tigers over the weekend, 45-35, and she had to wear a tiger mask on NFL Live.

Here's the video of Rutledge putting on the mask:

Spears was loving it so much that he had to take a picture of Rutledge wearing it after she put it on.

The Gators jumped on the Tigers a bit early before the Tigers led by 14 heading into the fourth quarter. The Gators were able to score a couple of touchdowns in that final quarter, but they couldn't get close enough to winning the game.

Jayden Daniels led the way for the Tigers as he finished with 349 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 44 yards and added three touchdowns on the ground.

Who knows, maybe Rutledge will try and get payback on Spears when their two schools play again next season.