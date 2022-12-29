Look: ESPN's New Commercial Is Going Viral On Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN's iconic "This is SportsCenter" commercial campaign is back and they made sure to bring the laughs as we wrap up 2022.

In the commercial, members of the U.S. women's national soccer team are seen eating orange slices at the ESPN office. But at the corner of the room, Syracuse mascot Otto the Orange can be seen staring at them.

The USWNT members notice Otto and pause eating the iconic orange's "family" as the "This is SportsCenter" logo appears and the commercial ends.

Fans absolutely loved the commercial and are having all kinds of fun with it. Many are calling for ESPN to continue making these commercials while others decided to make their own jokes about it:

"Otto: “I leave for 5 mins and y’all eat my family?“" one user replied.

"My dad and I were just talking about how much we missed these commercials!!! More, please!!" wrote another.

"Would have been funnier if when the ladies looked back, the mascot just booked it," a third wrote.

"This is SportsCenter" has been a series of commercial spots run by ESPN on and off since the mid-1990s. But the campaign was shut down in 2019.

However, it is being revived under new creative direction for the year 2023 and potentially beyond.

We're all looking forward to the next one on the list.