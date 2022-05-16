Look: ESPN's Paul Finebaum Rips 1 'Diminished' Conference

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Paul Finebaum doesn't really show a ton of respect for any college athletics conference other than the SEC. But on Monday he really laid into the ACC.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning, Finebaum was uninterested in even talking about recent changes in the ACC. He said that the ACC has become "diminished" and that they're "significantly behind everyone that matters."

“I put very little weight into any of it because the ACC has become such a diminished conference,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “I say that because it wasn’t that long ago when they were nipping, pretty far back, but they were still nipping at the heels of the SEC and the Big Ten, especially because of Clemson. Now it’s been marginalized. It’s been marginalized for a lot of reasons, but the biggest is their television contract, which has a long way to go, I think it has another 10 years before it opens back up again, is about to put them significantly behind everyone that matters.”

Finebaum also had harsh words for ACC commissioner Jim Phillips. He feels Phillips made a big mistake by trying to form a partnership with the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

The 2021 season marked the first time that an ACC team failed to make the College Football Playoff. It saw Clemson's six-year run in the tournament which included two national titles and four national title game appearances end.

Clearly Paul Finebaum takes that to be a sign that the ACC is going downhill. He must not have taken into account that two ACC teams just reached the Final Four with UNC going to the national title game.

The landscape of college sports can change in an instant though. Just because the ACC might be down bad right now doesn't mean they will be tomorrow.

How long will it be before Finebaum shows the ACC respect again?