Look: ESPN's Woody Paige Tells Incredible Elvis Presley Story

Woody Paige during a broadcast of ESPN's Cold Pizza from the Super Bowl XL Media Center at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan on January 30, 2006. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Woody Paige has made a long career off his storytelling prowess.

Before Wednesday's episode of Around the Horn, he regaled Tony Reali and Co. with a story about his friendship with Elvis Presley.

After announcing that he's had dinner "several times" with Elvis, Paige told a captivated audience of fellow panelists that they grew up together in a government housing project.

Paige said he would sit outside and watch Elvis, who was then in high school, sing and play guitar. As Paige recalled, he told his mother Elvis was going to be a star, but she said "he won't be anything."

They'd later meet up for dinner when the "King of Rock and Roll" visited Colorado. Elvis bought cars for Denver Police Department members who guarded him, but Paige noted that he was never offered a vehicle.

This isn't the first time Paige has shared an Elvis story. Back in January, he recollected Presley falling and breaking his thumb in a game of touch football.

Paige said he last had dinner with Elvis in 1972, five years before he died at his Graceland estate at the age of 42.