Look: Even Wade Phillips Is Making Fun Of Tonight's Broncos-Colts Game

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 18: Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

This Colts-Broncos game has definitely not made a lot of new football fans tonight.

There have only been 15 points scored thus far (no touchdowns) and that's led former NFL head coach/defensive coordinator Wade Phillips to roast this game.

"Offensive explosion to start the second half. Now it’s 6-6," Phillips tweeted.

Both teams have struggled to move the ball down the field and the quarterback play has also been brutal.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has only thrown for 152 yards and two interceptions as his struggles from the first half continued into the second half.

Wilson's performance hasn't been much better. So far, he hasn't even completed 50% of his passes and has only thrown for 138 yards.

That said, this game has to end at some point. Hopefully, it's sooner rather than later for most people that are watching, including Phillips.