Look: Every NFL Team Has 3-Word Message On Tuesday

The entire NFL is standing with a show of solidarity for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams changed their profile pictures on Twitter to a simple three-word message.

"Pray For Damar."

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of last night's Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. He's currently sedated and remains in critical condition.

Understandably, the entire NFL world was brought together by this horrifying incident. In addition to this profile-picture gesture, teams and players from around the league have released countless messages of prayer and support.

This is one of those situations that's much bigger than any rivalry. Last night's game was canceled and will not be resumed anytime this week.

Our thoughts are with Hamlin and all those close to him during this difficult time.