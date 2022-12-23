Look: Everyone Had A Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 25: Zach Wilson #2 and head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets talk during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Jets have a quarterback problem.

Just two years after drafting Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick, the team is in desperate need of a quarterback change. Wilson has looked horrendous tonight against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was benched in favor of fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler.

New York can't keep going back to Wilson and then benching him. The Jets need to start looking for an alternative at the quarterback position and fans have some suggestions.

Jimmy Garoppolo was the most-common suggestion from fans.

"Jimmy Garoppolo is for sure going to be the Jets starting QB in 2023," one fan said.

Others think the Jets need to call Baker Mayfield.

"Baker looking at the Jets tonight and saying 'gimme a call this off-season,'" NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright said.

The Jets have a playoff roster, but just haven't figured out the most important position. If they can land Jimmy Garoppolo, the team might have a chance to actually compete in the AFC.

Will the Jets make a bold quarterback move this offseason?