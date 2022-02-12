The Spun

Look: Everyone Made The Same Joke About Rams Team Photo

Von Miller walks down the sidelines in street clothes before a Rams game.Los Angeles, California November 7, 2021: Rams linebacker Von Miller greets fans before a game against the Titans at SoFi Stadium Sunday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are back in the Super Bowl.

On Saturday, LA shared its team photo… all-white sweatsuits and all, with just 24 hours to go until the big game. And it certainly got a… reaction.

(New Aaron Donald meme incoming?)

“Pray for Joe Burrow tomorrow,” tweeted JP Acosta.

“Photographer…run,” commented The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

“That photographer is about to sacked to hell.

“Blink twice Sony,” tweeted WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe.”

“Wearing all white to the bengals funeral,” a user said with a fire emoji.

“That photographer is about to sacked to hell,” replied Brendan Sugrue.

“Look like they’re going to the moon,” remarked Monday Morning Quarterback‘s Albert Breer.

The Rams and Bengals kickoff in America’s biggest game at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. The last time we see the trio of Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya calling football on the network.

