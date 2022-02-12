Look: Everyone Made The Same Joke About Rams Team Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are back in the Super Bowl.
On Saturday, LA shared its team photo… all-white sweatsuits and all, with just 24 hours to go until the big game. And it certainly got a… reaction.
(New Aaron Donald meme incoming?)
Rams team photo pic.twitter.com/L16421vsco
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 12, 2022
“Pray for Joe Burrow tomorrow,” tweeted JP Acosta.
Pray for Joe Burrow tomorrow https://t.co/ZkD38fXLBE pic.twitter.com/hATIf1PSnA
— JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) February 12, 2022
“Photographer…run,” commented The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.
Photographer…run https://t.co/uhmtRSoe0z pic.twitter.com/KYu1rHp2Xa
— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 12, 2022
“Blink twice Sony,” tweeted WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe.”
Blink twice Sony https://t.co/br80VtUy0N pic.twitter.com/mCwuGzOaNx
— Gresh & Keefe (@GreshKeefe) February 12, 2022
“Wearing all white to the bengals funeral,” a user said with a fire emoji.
wearing all white to the bengals funeral 🔥 https://t.co/fxnEwo70e9
— jeff gorton fan (@kraken_lemonade) February 12, 2022
“That photographer is about to sacked to hell,” replied Brendan Sugrue.
That photographer is about to sacked to hell. https://t.co/LD0nsqgEHx pic.twitter.com/EtDD7sRTuK
— Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) February 12, 2022
“Look like they’re going to the moon,” remarked Monday Morning Quarterback‘s Albert Breer.
Looks like they're going to the moon. https://t.co/1bNgY9LZ0t
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 12, 2022
https://t.co/YNBSPv3RNz pic.twitter.com/kBZRDxIKGb
— Joe (@joemottillo) February 12, 2022
The Rams and Bengals kickoff in America’s biggest game at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. The last time we see the trio of Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya calling football on the network.