Look: Everyone Made The Same Joke About Rams Team Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are back in the Super Bowl.

On Saturday, LA shared its team photo… all-white sweatsuits and all, with just 24 hours to go until the big game. And it certainly got a… reaction.

(New Aaron Donald meme incoming?)

Rams team photo pic.twitter.com/L16421vsco — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 12, 2022

“Pray for Joe Burrow tomorrow,” tweeted JP Acosta.

“Photographer…run,” commented The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

“That photographer is about to sacked to hell.

“Blink twice Sony,” tweeted WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe.”

“Wearing all white to the bengals funeral,” a user said with a fire emoji.

wearing all white to the bengals funeral 🔥 https://t.co/fxnEwo70e9 — jeff gorton fan (@kraken_lemonade) February 12, 2022

That photographer is about to sacked to hell. https://t.co/LD0nsqgEHx pic.twitter.com/EtDD7sRTuK — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) February 12, 2022

“Look like they’re going to the moon,” remarked Monday Morning Quarterback‘s Albert Breer.

Looks like they're going to the moon. https://t.co/1bNgY9LZ0t — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 12, 2022

The Rams and Bengals kickoff in America’s biggest game at 6:30 PM ET on NBC. The last time we see the trio of Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya calling football on the network.