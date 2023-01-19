Look: Everyone Said Same Thing About Tony Dungy On Wednesday Night

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach and current NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy is receiving a lot of criticism this week.

On Wednesday, Dungy responded to Rep. Sandra Feist proposing that menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. His response included a story about inclusion that's not real.

"That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on Twitter. "Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs."

Dungy eventually deleted this tweet.

Even though Dungy took down this tweet on Wednesday night, NFL fans demand that NBC Sports fires him.

"@NBCSports @TonyDungy needs to step down and if not, then he needs to be fired. How disgusting," one person tweeted.

"Embarrassing," another person tweeted at Dungy. "You should ashamed of yourself. We are ashamed of you. You should be fired from @SNFonNBC."

"He needs to be fired from NBC," a third person wrote.

NBC Sports has not released a statement on Dungy's controversial comments.

Dungy, meanwhile, announced on Twitter that he's attending the 2023 March For Life on Friday.