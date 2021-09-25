Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing After NC State’s Missed Field Goal

As we all know, field goal attempts within 40 yards aren’t necessarily a sure thing at the college level. And in the final seconds of regulation during tonight’s ACC matchup between NC State and the No. 9 Clemson Tigers, that fact was on full display.

The Wolfpack had a shot to win the contest with 39-yard field goal, but senior place kicker Christopher Dunn pushed the kick wide left — keeping the score locked up at 14 apiece and sending the game into overtime.

This final regulation kick was Dunn’s third miss of the game, going 0/3 on the day.

Fans from around the college football world took to Twitter to note the inconsistency of kickers at the college level.

I’ll never understand how college and NFL football teams allow kickers that just… miss… kicks. I feel like there has to be pools of kickers in the USA that won’t miss simple kicks….Would love opinions on this. pic.twitter.com/lcCZ11NITQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 25, 2021

HE MISSED!!!! CLEMSON AND NC STATE ARE HEADED TO OVERTIME 😳 pic.twitter.com/iSzSPxc2S9 — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 25, 2021

I can't stand when these college kickers miss. #NCState #Clemson — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 25, 2021

COLLEGE KICKERS NC State and Clemson are going to OT pic.twitter.com/9S9fqIYKdp — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) September 25, 2021

College edition:

Kickers are like lawyers; never truly appreciated until you need a good one. #NCState — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 25, 2021

This poor kicking performance was eerily similar to a game between Clemson and NC State a few years back.

In 2016, the Wolfpack found themselves in a similar situation — tied with the Tigers 17-17 late in the fourth quarter. With a chance to win the game from 33 yards, kicker Kyle Bambard missed the kick wide right. After the miss, NC State went on to lose in OT.

Like Dunn, it was also his third miss of the day. Fortunately for Dunn, his day ended far better than Bambard’s.

After his missed game winner, the Wolfpack were able to bow up and claim a 27-21 win in overtime — notching his team’s first victory against a top-10 team since 2012.

The Pack now move to 3-1 on the year and Clemson slide to 2-2.