Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing About Bill Belichick, Georgia Wide Receiver Today

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick is definitely going to draft Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey when he gets the chance, isn't he?

Belichick has always found a place for smaller slot receivers like McConkey, who currently plays for the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

The Patriots head coach has to like what he's seen from McConkey during the Georgia vs. Tennessee game on CBS this Saturday afternoon.

The Georgia wideout hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett earlier today. McConkey ran a nifty out-and-up to fool the UT defender.

Fans are convinced McConkey is going to be playing for the Patriots in coming years.

"Bill Belichick watching Ladd McConkey today...," said Action Network.

"Ladd McConkey has Bill Belichick DROOLING right now," wrote Wyatt Fulton.

"Ladd McConkey is definitely on Bill Belichick’s draft board," another fan wrote.

The joke is a bit old at this point, but it does carry some substance to it.

McConkey and the Bulldogs, meanwhile, are well on their way to beating the No. 1 Volunteers and reclaiming the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.