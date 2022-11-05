Look: Everyone Said The Same Thing Following Georgia Touchdown After Controversial Call

The Georgia Bulldogs may be up in Saturday's huge SEC matchup with Tennessee, but a very questionable forward pass call cost them a safety and possession.

Pinned inside the one, the Vols seemingly fumbled and were tackled in the endzone for a safety, but that call was ultimately reversed.

Nevertheless, Georgia got the ball back and immediately struck for a touchdown.

Everybody seemed to say the same thing after the Bulldogs' TD:

"This has been a fantastic moment in 'Ball don’t lie' history," a fan commented.

"Georgia said 'ball don’t lie,'" tweeted Overtime.

"Ball don’t lie," said Unnecessary Roughness.

"Ball don't lie!" exclaimed Raymond Tubb. "TD first play after that blown safety call."

"That wasn’t technically a 'ball don’t lie' for Georgia but it kinda was!" said Max Olson.

"Ball don’t lie!" tweeted Jacob Blunt. "Refs miss the easy safety call, #UGA gets a tuddy first play of the next drive."

UGA 21, Tennessee 3, through just over one quarter.