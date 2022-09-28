Look: Everyone's Concerned For Crazy Weatherman Video

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: General view of St. Pete Beach bay as strong winds from Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ian is hitting the area as a Category 4 hurricane. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore is legitimately fighting the elements this Wednesday as he tries to provide updates on Hurricane Ian.

During one of Cantore's segments from Punta Gorda, Florida, he got hit by a flying tree branch.

Even when Cantore wasn't getting hit by flying tree branches, it was tough for him to stand still because of the strong winds.

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm, has maximum sustained winds of 155 mph.

Here's the video of Cantore that has people concerned:

"You really don’t need a person standing out in a storm like this to show the power of it," Sam Kuffel of CBS 58 News said. "Set up a camera and talk over it. Last thing we need to see is any met/reporter/etc killed on live tv doing this."

"Wow. This is crazy," Lisa Chavarria of NBC5 tweeted. "Glad he’s ok."

Cantore has said that Hurricane Ian is one of the worst storms he has ever been in.

Our thoughts are with everyone who might be impacted by Hurricane Ian this week.